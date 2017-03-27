8 teen mountaineers die on school trip despite classmates’ efforts to dig them out

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida Pause

0:59 USC's Greatest Fans: Gamecock Jesus

3:14 Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class

1:51 Final Four! Gamecocks advance in NCAA Tournament

0:52 Minister recalls final sermon at Shandon Baptist Church

2:26 Welcome home: South Carolina basketball players address fans

0:31 South Carolina basketball seniors celebrate with NCAA regional trophy

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

0:34 At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four