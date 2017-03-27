Plane crashes in eastern Zimbabwe, 6 people killed

0:59 USC's Greatest Fans: Gamecock Jesus Pause

1:19 Jake Bentley talks football, hoops

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida

1:51 Final Four! Gamecocks advance in NCAA Tournament

5:02 Dawn Staley keeps Gamecocks loose in Elite Eight

0:48 Gamecocks celebrate win over Florida

3:14 Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class

0:52 Minister recalls final sermon at Shandon Baptist Church

0:31 South Carolina basketball seniors celebrate with NCAA regional trophy