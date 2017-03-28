World

March 28, 2017 8:41 AM

Real estate company pulls ‘sexist’ ad that calls a woman a ‘modern extension’

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

The creators of the advertisement said it was meant to use gentle humor to compare people to homes. But people who saw the ad described it as “vile,” “revolting,” “gross,” and “sexist.”

It features an older man with a much younger woman draped over his shoulder, with the caption: “A charming period property with a modern extension.” It appeared in London’s public transportation system, called the Tube, according to Mashable.

Below that, it reads, “Matching people and property in London for over 160 years.”

The ad was by Marsh & Parsons, a real estate company, and was part of a series that compared people to homes. It prompted several complaints to the Advertising Standard Authority, according to the Evening Standard.

David Brown, CEO of Marsh & Parsons, said in a statement to media outlets that the company has a history of “tongue-in-cheek advertisements that compare people to property” and that they try to get their message across with “a gentle sense of humor.”

“The campaign, created by a team of men and women, is designed to be thought-provoking and to prompt conversation, but it was not our intention to cause offense,” Brown said, according to the Evening Standard. “It would appear that this particular advert — taken apart from the rest of the campaign — has done so and we will be taking steps to remove it as a result.”

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Terror in Brussels

View more video

Nation & World Videos