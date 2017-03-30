World

March 30, 2017 8:21 PM

Raised South Korean ferry Sewol heading to port

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea says a corroding 6,800-ton ferry raised from the bottom of the sea last week is heading to port, where it will be searched for the remains of nine missing passengers from a 2014 sinking that killed 304.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said a heavy lift transport vessel carrying the ferry Sewol departed early Friday and is expected to reach a port in Mokpo in the afternoon.

Finding the remains of the missing victims would bring a measure of closure to one of the country's deadliest disasters.

Most of those who died when the Sewol sank on April 16, 2014, were teenagers on a school trip, triggering a national outpouring of grief and outrage over what was seen as poor rescue efforts by the government.

