Britain’s oldest man declined the queen’s birthday card because she looks ‘miserable’

2:15 Muschamp likes spring progress but still has areas of concern Pause

1:33 Gamecocks' third game vs. Mississippi State is for national championship

3:14 'It's incredible': Dawn Staley reacts after historic Gamecocks win

0:58 Why Alaina Coates is not at national championship game

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

0:49 2-point conversion! Elliott Fry recaps magic moment

1:01 Secret 'Bachelorette' filming spot for date 1 block from downtown Bluffton

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:37 USC offensive line warms up with new coach Eric Wolford