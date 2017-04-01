Britain’s oldest man declined the queen’s birthday card because she looks ‘miserable’

After more than a century of living, Robert Weighton still speaks his mind.
So when the British man, the oldest in the country, turned 109 on Wednesday and was asked about his birthday card from Queen Elizabeth, he didn’t hold back, according to multiple media outlets.
“She looked a bit miserable while on official duties,” in the card, Weighton told the Telegraph.
She “often looks a bit bored” and “not happy at all,” he told the i.
In the United Kingdom, it is customary for the Queen’s staff to send birthday cards to every citizen that is 100 years or older. And like the rest of Britain’s centenarians, Weighton used to received those cards. But after receiving one of her smiling a few years back, he decided to decline the rest.
“I decided not to receive a card every year from the Queen because I didn’t want a huge collection of cards that I add to every year,” Weighton told the Royal Central.
Despite this, however, Weighton maintains that he is a fan of the Queen.
“I admire her enormously,” he told i. “I won’t hear a word against her.”
Weighton was born before the first World War and has lived in Taiwan, Japan, Canada, the U.S. and Britian, according to The Independent. While his wife died in 1997, he remains independent and has his own apartment.
Comments