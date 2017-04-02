Desperation sets in as flood death toll in Colombia tops 200

In this handout photo released by the Colombian National Army, soldiers rescue a child in Mocoa, Colombia, Saturday, April 1, 2017, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept. The incident triggered by intense rains left at least 100 people dead in Mocoa, located near Colombia's border with Ecuador.
Colombian Army Photo via AP)
In this handout photo released by the Colombian National Army, soldiers carry a victim on a stretcher, in Mocoa, Colombia, Saturday, April 1, 2017, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept. The incident triggered by intense rains left at least 100 people dead in Mocoa, located near Colombia's border with Ecuador.
Colombian Army Photo via AP)
This handout photo released by the Colombia Presidential Press Office, shows an aerial view of a portion of Mocoa, Colombia, Saturday, April 1, 2017, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept. The incident triggered by intense rains left at least 112 people dead in Mocoa, located near Colombia's border with Ecuador.
Colombian Presidential Press Office via AP
Cesar Carrion
In this handout photo released by the Colombian National Army, soldiers and residents work together in rescue efforts in Mocoa, Colombia, Saturday, April 1, 2017, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept. The incident triggered by intense rains left at least 100 people dead in Mocoa, located near Colombia's border with Ecuador.
Colombian Army Photo via AP)
Colombian Army Photo via AP)
Colombian Army Photo via AP)
This handout photo released by the Colombia Presidential Press Office, shows an aerial view of a portion of Mocoa, Colombia, Saturday, April 1, 2017, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept. The incident triggered by intense rains left at least 100 people dead in Mocoa, located near Colombia's border with Ecuador.
Colombian Presidential Press Office via AP
Cesar Carrion
In this handout photo released by the Colombian National Army, a soldier carries a child in Mocoa, Colombia, Saturday, April 1, 2017, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept. The incident triggered by intense rains left at least 100 people dead in Mocoa, located near Colombia's border with Ecuador.
Colombian Army Photo via AP)
In this handout photo released by the Colombian National Army, soldiers and rescue workers evacuate residents from the area in Mocoa, Colombia, Saturday, April 1, 2017, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept. The incident triggered by intense rains left at least 100 people dead in Mocoa, located near Colombia's border with Ecuador.
Colombian Army Photo via AP)
Rescuers search for survivors in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed at dawn Sunday in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through a city, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
A girl holds a doll rescued from her damaged house in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed at dawn Sunday in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through a city, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Survivors recover their belongings in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed at dawn Sunday in Mocoa, southern Colombia, after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through a city, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Survivors carry a washing machine along a moody are as they try to recover belongings in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed at dawn Sunday in Mocoa, southern Colombia, after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through a city, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
A man looks at a mud covered area in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed at dawn Sunday in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through a city, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Residents recover belongings from their damaged house in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A total of 193 people were killed and as many as 220 feared missing after a torrent of water and mud swept through Mocoa near midnight Friday, catching sleeping residents off guard and leaving little time to flee.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
A woman sits on a chair in front of her house covered with mud in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed at dawn Sunday in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through a city, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Tree trunks and mud cover a street in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed at dawn Sunday in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through a city, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
People rescue belongings in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed at dawn Sunday in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through a city, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Firefighters search for survivors in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, who has declared Mocoa a disaster area, said that at least 207 were killed but that the death toll was changing "every moment." Authorities said another 200 people, many of them children, were injured and just as many were unaccounted for amid the destruction.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
People line up outside a cemetery to looking for their missing relatives in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, who has declared Mocoa a disaster area, said that at least 207 were killed but that the death toll was changing "every moment." Authorities said another 200 people, many of them children, were injured and just as many were unaccounted for amid the destruction.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Firefighters and neighbors stop their work as they found the body of a woman in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, who has declared Mocoa a disaster area, said that at least 207 were killed but that the death toll was changing "every moment." Authorities said another 200 people, many of them children, were injured and just as many were unaccounted for amid the destruction.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
Firefighters and rescuers cover with a blanket the body of a woman in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, who has declared Mocoa a disaster area, said that at least 207 were killed but that the death toll was changing "every moment." Authorities said another 200 people, many of them children, were injured and just as many were unaccounted for amid the destruction.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
People walk over the debris of a collapsed building in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, who has declared Mocoa a disaster area, said that at least 207 were killed but that the death toll was changing "every moment." Authorities said another 200 people, many of them children, were injured and just as many were unaccounted for amid the destruction.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
People line up outside a cemetery to ask for their missing relatives in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, who has declared Mocoa a disaster area, said that at least 207 were killed but that the death toll was changing "every moment." Authorities said another 200 people, many of them children, were injured and just as many were unaccounted for amid the destruction.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
A soldier stands guard next the damage home in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, who has declared Mocoa a disaster area, said that at least 207 were killed but that the death toll was changing "every moment." Authorities said another 200 people, many of them children, were injured and just as many were unaccounted for amid the destruction.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
A man removes mud from his damage house in Mocoa, Colombia, Sunday, April 2, 2017. A grim search for the missing resumed at dawn Sunday in southern Colombia after surging rivers sent an avalanche of floodwaters, mud and debris through a city, killing at least 200 people and leaving many more injured and homeless.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
