Police are rounding up and killing gay men in Chechnya, newspaper reports

1:12 P.J. Dozier not in a rush to decide possible jump to NBA Pause

1:49 Emotional Frank Martin: 'What these kids have done is pretty special'

4:19 Dawn Staley explains what it would mean to win the national title

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:26 Thornwell, Notice reflect on careers at South Carolina

2:42 Tartan Day South 2017

0:58 Why Alaina Coates is not at national championship game

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

1:01 Secret 'Bachelorette' filming spot for date 1 block from downtown Bluffton