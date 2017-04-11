US, Canada, Mexico ask FIFA for faster World Cup bid process

The North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup has asked FIFA for a quicker decision in June 2018, two years ahead of schedule.
In a letter seen by The Associated Press, the United States, Canada and Mexico soccer federations ask FIFA to consider their request next month at its congress in Bahrain.
The bid was launched on Monday, and is likely the only realistic option for FIFA's 211 member federations who are scheduled to decide in May 2020.
The extra agenda item in Bahrain asks FIFA members to make a "principle decision" for the 2026 tournament to be "jointly and cooperatively organized" in North America.
FIFA could then ask the bid to meet all technical demands by March, and confirm the hosts at the 2018 congress in Moscow.
