US official: Hungary should talk with Soros-founded school

The Hungarian government should engage in "serious, urgent and good-faith talks" with the Central European University about legal changes seen to be targeting the school founded by billionaire George Soros, a U.S. diplomat said Tuesday.
A bill signed Monday by President Janos Ader sets new conditions for foreign universities in Hungary, some of which seem aimed specifically at CEU. The law demands that foreign universities in Hungary also have a campus in their home countries. While CEU is accredited in Hungary and in New York state, it does not have a U.S. campus.
"We're very concerned about the legislation," Hoyt Yee, Deputy Assistant Secretary for U.S. relations with countries in Central Europe, told The Associated Press. "The legislation targets Central European University and threatens the ability of the university, an important American-Hungarian institution, to continue operating in Hungary."
The law also calls for bilateral agreements between Hungary and the home countries of universities from outside the European Union on how to manage the institutions.
Yee said "the United States does not engage in such agreements about ... how universities are going to be run in foreign countries. This is a matter for the government of Hungary and CEU to work out."
"We hope that the government of Hungary is going to engage in serious, urgent and good-faith talks with Central European University, as well as other affected institutions," Yee said during his visit to Budapest, which included meetings with a range of Hungarian government officials as well as CEU authorities, faculty and students.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who briefly studied at Oxford University in 1989 thanks to a Soros scholarship, is an avowed ideological foe of the Hungarian-born investor and philanthropist's "open society" ideal, which contrasts with Orban's plan to turn Hungary into what he calls an "illiberal state."
Orban says Soros, through his support for non-governmental groups like rights advocate the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, is trying to influence Hungarian politics and opposes Hungarian interests by supporting refugees and migrants.
"The final debate is about the migration question," Lajos Kosa, parliamentary leader of Orban's Fidesz party, said on broadcaster TV2. "This is why the Hungarian government and the empire directed by Soros are straining against each other."
"I believe CEU is just a side track or a secondary theater of war," Kosa said.
Orban, an early supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, has said repeatedly he expects an end to frequent U.S. criticism in earlier years of Orban's weakening of the democratic system of checks and balances, the rule of law and increased control over the media and the courts.
However, Yee said he saw "no indication that fundamental values ... are going to be any less important to this administration than they were under the previous administration."
