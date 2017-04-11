Zambian police question opposition leader in motorcade spat

1:46 Some charges dropped for Jermaine Davis Pause

1:29 Holderman shines on mound as Fireflies win fifth straight

0:41 Dawn Staley talks about Confederate flag during National Championship parade speech

3:51 State Judge Jean Toal's ruling in hearing citing vindictiveness

2:49 How justice was decided in hearing between attorneys

1:36 Darius Rucker sings "Southern State of Mind" at Colonial Life Arena

1:13 Sindarius Thornwell throws out first pitch prior to USC-Vandy

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

3:17 Martin, Staley, Pastides kick things off at Darius Rucker concert