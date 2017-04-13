World

April 13, 2017 10:23 AM

Libyan coast guard says 97 missing after migrant boat sinks

The Associated Press
CAIRO

The Libyan coast guard says 97 migrants are missing and believed drowned after their Europe-bound boat sank on a perilous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea.

Spokesman Ayoub Gassim says 23 migrants were rescued around 6 miles (10 kilometers) off the coast after authorities received a distress call Thursday morning.

Fifteen women and five children are among those still missing.

He says the boat, which was loaded with African nationals seeking a better life in Europe, "completely collapsed."

Chaotic Libya has become a major avenue of migration, with thousands braving the dangerous sea crossing to Europe. More than 4,500 migrants perished on the crossing in 2016 alone.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Manager Jose Leger pleased with Fireflies' first homestand 2:23

Manager Jose Leger pleased with Fireflies' first homestand
Easter Egg hunt for children who have been hospitalized 1:03

Easter Egg hunt for children who have been hospitalized

View More Video

Nation & World Videos