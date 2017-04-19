Now that’s a lot of drinks: Massive iceberg runs aground near small Canadian town

A massive iceberg has parked off the coast of a Canadian town and tourism officials are pretty excited about it.
Ferryland, New Foundland, sits in “iceberg alley,” which stretches from the coast of Labrador to the northeast coast of New Foundland, and sees lots of bergs because Arctic ice is pushed southward by ocean currents. But one in particular has run aground off the coast.
“It's the biggest one I ever seen around here,” Ferryland Mayor Adrian Kavanagh told The Canadian Press. “It's a huge iceberg and it's in so close that people can get a good photograph of it.”
@EddieSheerr The huge iceberg in ferryland, Newfoundland. April 16, 2017. pic.twitter.com/D3Q8xlXYm6— Jody Martin (@tummppeer) April 16, 2017
The town is an hour south of capital city St. John’s, and cars were bumper-to-bumper over the weekend as people flocked to the town to see the iceberg. Kavanagh was surprised by the influx of people and interest in the geological wonder.
The icebergs are great for tourism, and this year has been particularly busy. So far, 616 have made their way into North Atlantic shipping lanes. By September last year, the end of the season, there were 687. The berg off the coast of Ferryland is 151 to 240 feet high and 401 to 670 feet long, according to the Canadian Ice Service.
People can take boat tours, paddle past the ice chunks in a kayak or go on a hike along the coast to get a glimpse of and photograph the icebergs. According to the Newfoundland and Labrador tourism site, the best time for a trip to see the icebergs is spring and early summer.
“It’s quite powerful to see,” Kaelam Power told CNN. “You hear the waves crashing against the water line. From time to time, you may hear a cracking or banging sound.”
Barry Rogers, who owns Iceberg Quest Ocean Tours, operates iceberg tours out of St. John’s and Twillingate. He told the CBC that his company gets “a tremendous amount” of online bookings and the season has been promising so far.
“There are folks who have saved a half a lifetime to make this trip here to Newfoundland and Labrador. It's truly a bucket list destination,” Rogers said.
He also recommends a practical use for icebergs.
“I mean, a splash of Demerara rum or Newfoundland Screech over 12,000-year old-iceberg ice, it's medicinal, I tell ya,” Rogers said.
