World

April 26, 2017 8:23 AM

10 years later, UK police still pursuing missing girl case

The Associated Press
LONDON

British detectives say they are still pursuing "critical" leads in the case of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, 10 years after the girl — then three years old — vanished from a vacation home in Portugal.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said Wednesday there are "significant investigative avenues ... of great interest" to detectives both in Britain and in Portugal.

Madeleine went missing in Portugal's Algarve region in May 2007. Her disappearance sparked global interest as pictures of her and her grieving parents were published around the world.

Rowley said one hypothesis that has not been ruled out was a "burglary gone wrong," though all theories "have to remain open." He didn't elaborate.

He added there was no "definitive evidence" on whether the girl is alive or dead.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Family who's son died in a car accident wants tougher accountability for maintaining South Carolina roads 2:11

Family who's son died in a car accident wants tougher accountability for maintaining South Carolina roads
Advocates call for medical marijuana legislation 5:06

Advocates call for medical marijuana legislation

View More Video

Nation & World Videos