World

April 27, 2017 2:14 AM

Red Bull heir seeks another delay in alleged hit-and-run

The Associated Press
BANGKOK

Prosecutors in Thailand say an heir to the Red Bull fortune has asked for another delay in facing charges over an alleged hit-and-run that killed a police officer almost five years ago.

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya has been a no-show for meetings with prosecutors on several occasions, complaining through his attorney of unfair treatment or citing duties abroad.

A recent Associated Press report revealed that he's been living lavishly, traveling to Formula One races, snowboarding in Japan and cruising in Venice.

On Thursday, Suthi Kittisupaporn, director-general of South Bangkok Prosecutor's Office, says Vorayuth has asked for another delay.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Submitted video: Aiken County residents tired of megafarms crop-dusting 1:27

Submitted video: Aiken County residents tired of megafarms crop-dusting
Frank Martin on South Carolina basketball Leaders emerging next year 2:45

Frank Martin on South Carolina basketball Leaders emerging next year

View More Video

Nation & World Videos