‘I’ll kill you!’ Drunk airline passenger charged with choking an employee

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:02 Community says final good-bye to Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish Pause 1:09 Early impressions of new South Carolina linebackers 3:06 State Rep. James Smith announces Energy Caucus days after cancellation of two nuclear reactors 1:21 South Carolina's 5 most important newcomers on offense 1:51 'Talk about suicide,' SC sheriff says after deputy kills himself 1:45 Gamecocks LB target Dax Hollifield updates his recruitment 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:14 Mill houses demolished in West Columbia 0:41 The biggest lesson TJ Brunson learned as freshman 0:53 South Carolina's Antoine Wilder explains position change Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email An American was arrested for choking an All Nippon Airways (ANA) employee while a plane was on the runway at Narita International Airport on May 1. The plane was bound for Los Angeles. This video shows two men fighting on a plane, as airline attendants intervene. One of the men then walks away, before returning to restart the fight. Twitter/Corey Hour via Storyful

An American was arrested for choking an All Nippon Airways (ANA) employee while a plane was on the runway at Narita International Airport on May 1. The plane was bound for Los Angeles. This video shows two men fighting on a plane, as airline attendants intervene. One of the men then walks away, before returning to restart the fight. Twitter/Corey Hour via Storyful