World

May 03, 2017 1:18 PM

Somali minister shot dead by auditor general's bodyguards

The Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia

A police officer says bodyguards for Somalia's auditor general have shot dead a government minister near the presidential palace.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says bodyguards escorting Nur Farah opened fire on a car carrying Abbas Abdullahi, the public works and reconstruction minister, near a checkpoint close to the presidential palace Wednesday evening.

It is not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Somalia's new cabinet was sworn in in late March after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected in February.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Shoplifting suspect capture on video at Belk 0:22

Shoplifting suspect capture on video at Belk
Lizard Man means business in Bishopville 2:06

Lizard Man means business in Bishopville

View More Video

Nation & World Videos