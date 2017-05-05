The Latest: Russia: Syria deal goes into effect at midnight

The Latest on developments regarding Syria (all times local):
5:10 p.m.
Russia's military says the agreement setting up four de-escalation zones in Syria will go into effect at midnight.
The military also said on Friday that the deal, which was signed by Russia, Iran and Turkey in Kazakhstan the day before, could be extended to more areas of the war-torn country.
The statements came as officers from Russia's Defense Ministry and General Staff briefed reporters on Friday on the details of the agreement.
Syrian rebel and opposition representatives who attended the talks in Kazakh capital, Astana, have expressed doubts that the agreement can be implemented and have denounced Iran's role as a guarantor of the deal.
4:45 p.m.
A Syrian rebel spokesman who attended cease-fire talks in Kazakhstan says Syrian opposition fighters have "fears and doubts" over a deal that was adopted at the meeting the previous day.
Turkey, Iran and Russia signed an agreement in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Thursday, setting up four "de-escalation" zones in war-torn Syria.
But Osama Abo Zayd, a spokesman for the Syrian military factions at the talks, told The Associated Press on Friday that it's "incomprehensible" for Iran to play the role of a guarantor of the deal.
Abo Zayd says the Shiite-majority country is fueling the sectarian nature of the conflict and that "Iran can't play the role of a peace maker."
He says a cease-fire is unsustainable in the presence of the Iranian-backed militias in Syria, accusing them of also forcefully displacing people to replace them with a loyal population.
Abo Zayd says rebel leaders are now meeting to come up with a formal stance on the Russian proposal.
1:25 p.m.
An international team set up to apportion blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria has started investigating the deadly April 4 sarin gas attack in Idlib province.
Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Ahmet Uzumcu told The Associated Press on Friday that the team is already working and he was due to speak to its leader later in the day.
The probe by experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the United Nations will come under intense scrutiny amid widespread claims that Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime was responsible for the deaths of dozens of men, women and children in the town of Khan Sheikhoun. Assad denies responsibility.
11:05 a.m.
Russia's representative at the Syria talks says the "de-escalation zones" will be closed to military aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition.
Alexander Lavrentyev's comments Friday come a day after talks in Kazakhstan, where Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish the zones in Syria. Under the Russian plan, President Bashar Assad's air force would halt flights over the designated areas across the war-torn country.
Lavrentyev suggested that all military aircraft, including Russian and Turkish, are prohibited. Full details of Thursday's agreement have not yet been released.
Lavrentyev, whose remarks were carried by Russian news agencies, said U.S.-led coalition aircraft would be able to operate against the Islamic State group in specific areas, but the "de-escalation zones" were now closed to their flights.
The agreement is the latest attempt to reduce violence in the Arab country.
