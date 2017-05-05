UAE needs drinking water and rain. So the nation is towing an iceberg to its shores.

The United Arab Emirates, a desert nation in the Middle East, has developed a unique plan to deal with its water needs. The country is planning to tow a giant iceberg from the Indian Ocean near Antarctica to the coast, then process the iceberg into drinking water — and, they project, change the weather pattern to bring more rain to the nation.
The project is scheduled to begin in early 2018 and it being handled by a consultant firm, National Advisor Bureau Limited.
“Our simulator predicts that it will take up to one year. We have formulated the technical and financial plan. Towing is the best method,” Abdullah Mohammad Sulaiman Al Shehi, managing director of National Advisor Bureau Limited, told Gulf News. “We want it mainly for the water. It could also be good for for tourism and the weather.”
When the iceberg is in position off the coast of Fajairah, Al Shehi said, water processing plants would turn it into drinking water. “It’s the purest water in the world,” he told Gulf News.
It is more than 5,500 miles to Fajairah from Heard Island, which is where the company plans to get the iceberg.
Saudi Arabia considered a similar project in the 1970s, Gulf News reported, but there were too many issues at the time.
A 2009 computer simulation, done by a French software firm, concluded it was possible to tow an iceberg. The Atlantic called iceberg towing “one of those ideas that will never die but never really springs to life either” in a 2011 article titled “The Many Failures and Few Successes of Zany Iceberg Towing Schemes.”
In addition to addressing drinking water, the nation hopes to turn its desert landscape into a lush green one. Al Shehi told Gulf News that the giant icebergs would produce micro-climates. “It would create a vortex which would draw clouds from all over the region,” he said.
National Advisor Bureau Limited has produced a video explaining how the process might work, and it shows a transformed nation.
Comments