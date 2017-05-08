Hundreds evacuated in Venezuela as tear gas seeps into homes

Students call for the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro during a march in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 8, 2017. The protest movement, that has drawn masses of people into the streets nearly every day since March, has left some three dozen dead.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Students face off with security forces during an opposition march in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 8, 2017. The protest movement against President Nicolas Maduro, that has drawn masses of people into the streets nearly every day since March, has left some three dozen dead.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
An anti-government protester raises her hands during during clashes with security forces blocking an opposition march attempting to reach the Education Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 8, 2017. The protest movement against President Nicolas Maduro, that has drawn masses of people into the streets nearly every day since March, has left some three dozen dead.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
An anti-government protester plays a violin while security forces block a student march from reaching the Education Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 8, 2017. The protest movement against President Nicolas Maduro, that has drawn masses of people into the streets nearly every day since March, has left some three dozen dead.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters using handmade shields face off with security forces blocking a student march from reaching the Education Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 8, 2017. The protest movement against President Nicolas Maduro, that has drawn masses of people into the streets nearly every day since March, has left some three dozen dead.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A protester aims a sling shot during clashes with security forces blocking an opposition march attempting to reach the Education Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 8, 2017. The protest movement against President Nicolas Maduro, that has drawn masses of people into the streets nearly every day since March, has left some three dozen dead.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters take cover from a water canon fired by security forces blocking a student march from reaching the Education Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 8, 2017. The protest movement against President Nicolas Maduro, that has drawn masses of people into the streets nearly every day since March, has left some three dozen dead.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters carry a man affected by tear gas launched by security forces against people attempting to march to the Education Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 8, 2017. The protest movement against President Nicolas Maduro, that has drawn masses of people into the streets nearly every day since March, has left some three dozen dead.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
An anti-government protester holds a homemade shield featuring a defaced image of President Nicolas Maduro during a student march blocked by security forces from reaching the Eduction Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 8, 2017. The protest movement against President Nicolas Maduro, that has drawn masses of people into the streets nearly every day since March, has left some three dozen dead.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
