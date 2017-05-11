World

May 11, 2017 1:53 AM

Australia warns travelers to not bring in hitchhiking toads

The Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia

Australian quarantine authorities have urged travelers through Asia to avoid bringing in hitchhiking amphibians after a passenger arrived at an airport with a dead Indonesian toad in his shoe.

The Department of Agriculture of Water Resources issued the warning on Thursday for travelers to check their luggage and other belongings for biohazards after toads from Thailand and Indonesia were found recently at three Australian airports.

The department's head of biosecurity Lyn O'Connor says a sniffer dog reacted to a shoe that an Australian was wearing as he arrived at Cairns Airport in northeast Australia.

She says the black-spined toad found by a biosecurity officer inside the shoe had only recently died and was probably alive when the passenger put the shoe on in Indonesia.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cop pulls over driver with tree embedded in grille of car

Cop pulls over driver with tree embedded in grille of car 0:44

Cop pulls over driver with tree embedded in grille of car
Underwater Santa 1:21

Underwater Santa
What is a century plant and how did it get name 1:02

What is a century plant and how did it get name

View More Video

Nation & World Videos