May 11, 2017 3:34 AM

US, Japan, France, UK practice amphibious landings on Guam

By HAVEN DALEY and AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press
HAGATNA, Guam

Troops from the U.S., Japan and two European nations are gathering on remote U.S. islands in the Pacific for drills they say will show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters amid fears China could restrict movement in the South China Sea.

The drills around Guam and Tinian may also send a message to North Korea about the breadth of its allies and the U.S. commitment to the region. Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea spiked last month after Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile and the U.S. sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the region.

The drills are being led by France and include the United Kingdom. The troops will practice amphibious landings, delivering forces by helicopter and urban patrols.

