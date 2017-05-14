France inaugurates new president: Emmanuel Macron, 39

Republican guards arrive for the formal inauguration ceremony of Emmanuel Macron as French president in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2017. Macron will officially take power on Sunday following an inauguration ceremony with his predecessor Francois Hollande at the presidential palace.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Workers prepare the red carpet for the takeover ceremony between outgoing President Francois Hollande and President-elect Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
The red carpet is set up prior to the takeover ceremony between outgoing President Francois Hollande and President-elect Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Francois Mori
AP Photo
The Grand Collier in the Legion of Honor is pictured before the takeover ceremony between outgoing President Francois Hollande and President-elect Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Francois Mori, Pool
AP Photo
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
Brigitte Macron, wife of President-elect Emmanuel Macron, arrives at the Elysee Palace prior to the handover ceremony for New French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, Sunday May 14, 2017.
Yoan Valat, Pool via AP)
Tiphaine Auziere, daughter of Brigitte Macron, arrives for the inauguration ceremony of incoming French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee palace in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Outgoing French President Francois Hollande, left, greets President-elect Emmanuel Macron before the handover ceremony, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron listens during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2017. France has inaugurated new president, Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old independent centrist who was elected on May 7.
Francois Mori, Pool
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron is presented with the Grand Collier in the Legion of Honor during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2017. France has inaugurated new president, Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old independent centrist who was elected on May 7.
Francois Mori, Pool
AP Photo
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron poses for photographers with his wife Brigitte Macron after the handover ceremony with outgoing President Francois Hollande, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte reacts during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2017. France has inaugurated new president, Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old independent centrist who was elected on May 7.
Francois Mori, Pool
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron deliverS a speech during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2017. France has inaugurated new president, Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old independent centrist who was elected on May 7.
Francois Mori, Pool
AP Photo
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
Francois Mori, Pool
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to deliver a speech during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2017. France has inaugurated new president, Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old independent centrist who was elected on May 7.
Francois Mori, Pool
AP Photo
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron listens to Laurent Fabius, head of the Constitutional Council, during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2017. France has inaugurated new president, Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old independent centrist who was elected on May 7.
Francois Mori, Pool
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron bids farewell to former French President Francois Hollande, right, after the inauguration ceremony at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron watches former French President Francois Hollande leave after the inauguration ceremony at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Former French President Francois Hollande waves goodbye after after the inauguration ceremony for new French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron waves from a military vehicle as he rides on the Champs Elysees avenue towards the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Michel Euler, POOL
AP Photo
Michel Euler, POOL
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for a wreath laying ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Michel Euler, POOL
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron greets Claude Bartolone, second right, President of the National Assembly, during a a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Michel Euler, POOL
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron observes a minute of silence during a a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Michel Euler, POOL
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2017. France has inaugurated new president, Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old independent centrist who was elected on May 7.
Francois Mori, Pool
AP Photo
Francois Mori, Pool
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron lays a wreath during a ceremony the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Michel Euler, POOL
AP Photo
Michel Euler, POOL
AP Photo
Michel Euler, POOL
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron rides in a military vehicle on the Champs Elysees avenue towards the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Michel Euler, POOL
AP Photo
New French President Emmanuel Macron attends his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2017. France has inaugurated new president, Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old independent centrist who was elected on May 7.
Francois Mori, Pool
AP Photo
Michel Euler, POOL
AP Photo
