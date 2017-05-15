UN: Armed rebels in C. African Republic city agree to leave

The United Nations says hundreds of armed rebels have agreed to withdraw from Central African Republic's city of Bangassou which they attacked over the weekend, displacing hundreds and killing a peacekeeper at a nearby U.N. base.
U.N. Central African Republic mission spokesman Herve Verhoosel said Monday only sporadic gunfire was heard overnight.
The U.N. said in a statement Cardinal Dieudonne Nzapalainga of Bangui led negotiations with the Christian anti-Balaka rebel group. It said while they couldn't determine if the rebels had yet left, they had agreed to do so.
A Moroccan peacekeeper was killed Saturday by some 700 anti-Balaka fighters who targeted the U.N. base and Bangassou's Muslim district.
Doctors Without Borders said at least 21 people were wounded but access is needed to determine the full toll.
