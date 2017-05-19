Macron's first non-Europe trip focuses on fighting extremism

French President Emmanuel Macron,right , and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe leave after a family photo following the first cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Philippe Wojazer, Pool via AP)
French Chieff of Staff Gen. Pierre de Villiers arrives at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, May 18, 2017 in Paris as French President Emmanuel Macron chairs his first security council.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, talks to Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as they meet French soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017. On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa.
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
French soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, get ready prior to the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, in Gao, Northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017. On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa.
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, arrives to meet French soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017. On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa.
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, and Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, right, review troops as they visit soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017. On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa.
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, review troops as they visit soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017. On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa.
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, greets authorities as he visits soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017. On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa.
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, right, greets French Defense minister Sylvie Goulard as French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as they visit soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017. On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa.
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian talks with a French soldier as he visits soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017. On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa.
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
French Defense minister Sylvie Goulard, reviews troops as she visits soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017. On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa.
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, review troops as they visit soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017. On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa.
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, review troops as they visit soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017. On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa.
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
French Defense minister Sylvie Goulard, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, meet Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, right, as they visit soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017. On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa.
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, is greeted by Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as he arrives to meet French soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, Friday, May 19, 2017. On his first official trip outside Europe, new French President Emmanuel Macron is highlighting his determination to crush extremism with a visit to French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in West Africa.
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
