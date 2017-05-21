Big game hunter dies after being crushed by elephant shot by another hunter

A noted South African big game hunter died Friday when he was crushed by an elephant that had been shot by another hunter in his group, according to multiple media reports.
Theunis Botha, 51, led hunters in Zimbabwe when they came across a group of elephants, including several pregnant ones, according to The Telegraph. Three of the animals charged at the hunters, and Botha shot them, according to the report. But a fourth elephant charged and lifted Botha by her trunk. Another hunter shot and killed the animal, but when it fell, it crushed Botha, according to Netwerk24.
The incident happened in Hwange National Park on Friday, according to The Telegraph.
Botha and his wife have five children.
According to his website, Botha “perfected leopard and lion hunting safaris with hounds in Africa. He pioneered traditional European style driven Monteria hunts in South Africa.” The site contains images of Botha posing with dead leopards, lions, elephants and alligators. Theunis Botha Big Game Safaris started in 1983, according to the site, as a family business “born out of a mutual love for Africa and its natural beauty.”
