AP Interview: WFP chief says 600,000 kids risk famine death

In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 photo, David Beasley, the new executive director of the World Food Program, speaks to The Associated Press, in Amman, Jordan. Beasley, a tough-talking former Republican governor with friends in the Trump administration has become the unexpected booster of the WFP, a United Nations agency, facing the threat of potentially deep U.S. funding cuts. Beasley told the AP Sunday that he will use his Washington connections to defend the cash-strapped U.N. agency in a "dog fight" over the 2018 U.S. budget. AP Photo Omar Akour