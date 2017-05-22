World

German man on trial for dragging ex-partner behind car

The Associated Press
BERLIN

A 39-year-old man has gone on trial in Germany for attempted murder on allegations he bound his ex-partner with a rope and dragged her behind his car.

The man apologized as his trial at Hannover state court opened Monday, explaining that he had spontaneously attacked the 28-year-old woman as he was dropping off their 2-year-old son, using an ax and rope that he had in the back of the car for garden work, the dpa news agency reported.

No names were given for privacy reasons and no pleas are entered in the German system.

In addition to being dragged behind the car for 200 meters (yards), the woman suffered stab and ax wounds in the November attack in the northern town of Hameln.

She is expected to testify.

