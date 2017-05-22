3 years after coup, Thailand sees sporadic, unnerving unrest

FILE - In this July 16, 2016, file photo, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha waves as he arrives for a group photo of leaders at the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting

ASEM) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Three years after military leaders, led by then junta leader Prayuth, overthrew a democratically elected government in Thailand, the country is sputtering economically, watched closely for its crackdown on political freedom and still the site of sporadic but unnerving unrest. On Monday, May 22, 2017, a bomb exploded in a military-run hospital in the Thai capital, wounding 21 people on the third anniversary of the 2014 coup.