The Latest: Poland's Walesa applauds president's bill veto

The Latest on Poland's president vetoing bills that would have given politicians influence over the Supreme Court (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
Poland's democracy icon and former president, Lech Walesa, says it was a "difficult and a courageous decision" for President Andrzej Duda to decide to reject two controversial bills seen as an assault on judicial independence.
The bills were crucial to the wide restructuring of the judicial system that the ruling populist Law and Justice is pursuing. With his decision Duda has defied the party that he has so far been aligned with.
Walesa said Monday that Duda "begins to feel like a president."
He called on the people to continue their days-long massive protests and make Duda also reject a third bill in the package on changes to the judiciary.
"We will either make them turn back or we will bring about a change," Walesa said referring to the ruling party.
Walesa said he was encouraged to see many young people take part in the protests that made Duda veto the contentious legislation.
10:00 a.m.
Poland's president says he will veto two contentious bills that are widely seen as assaults on the independence of the judicial system and are part of a planned legal overhaul by the ruling party that has sparked days of nationwide protests.
In announcing his decision Monday, Andrzej Duda broke openly for the first time with Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party. Duda is closely aligned with the party and has supported its agenda since taking office in 2015.
Duda said he would veto two of three bills recently passed by lawmakers. One would have put the Supreme Court under the political control of the ruling party, giving the justice minister, who is also prosecutor general, power to appoint judges.
Duda said a prosecutor general should not have such powers.
