Merkel bids for fourth term as Germans head to the polls

Christian Lindner head of the German Free Democratic Party, FDP, speaks during the election campaign in Duesseldorf, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. The pro-business party ejected from Germany's parliament four years ago is aiming for a strong comeback in Sunday's election, wooing voters with a dynamic young leader, a tough tone on eurozone strugglers and talk of a new immigration law.
German chancellor Angela Merkel, front left, is accompanied by Stralsund mayor Alexander Badrow, third right, as she takes a stroll through the old town of Stralsund, at the Baltic Sea, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 one day ahead of Germany's general elections on Sunday.
German chancellor Angela Merkel, left, sits atop a resuscitation doll next to Prof. Dr. med. Klaus Hahnenkamp on stage in Greifswald, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. During the project week "resuscitation"' of the Medical University Greifswald people are taught to resuscitate. German chancellor Angela Merkel attended the closing event for election campaign purposes.
German chancellor Angela Merkel, sits atop a resuscitation doll on stage in Greifswald, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. During the project week "resuscitation"' of the Medical University Greifswald people are taught to resuscitate. German chancellor Angela Merkel attended the closing event for election campaign purposes.
German chancellor Angela Merkel drinks a cup of coffee with election campaign workers in Berlin, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 ahead of Germany's election on Sunday.
A picture of German chancellor Angela Merkel can be seen behind the glass panes of the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 one day ahead of the German Federal elections.
Social Democratic Party chairman and top candidate Martin Schulz arrives for an election campaign event in Aachen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, one day ahead of the German Federal elections on Sunday.
Social Democratic Party chairman and top candidate Martin Schulz flashes victory signs an election campaign event in Aachen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, one day ahead of the German Federal elections on Sunday.
German chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the harvest festival in Lauterbach, Germany on the Baltic Sea island of Ruegen, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, one day ahead of the German Federal elections on Sunday.
German chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the harvest festival in Lauterbach, Germany on the Baltic Sea island of Ruegen, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, one day ahead of the German Federal elections on Sunday.
Social Democratic Party chairman and top candidate Martin Schulz speaks at an election campaign event in Aachen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, one day ahead of the German Federal elections on Sunday.
Social Democratic Party chairman and top candidate Martin Schulz speaks at an election campaign event in Aachen, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, one day ahead of the German Federal elections on Sunday.
A young man with a colorful haircut takes part in a demonstration of various left wing groups against German right wing party AfD
Alternative for Germany) in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
People take part in a demonstration of various left wing groups against German right wing party AfD
Alternative for Germany) in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
A man casts his vote in the German parliament election in Berlin Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls.
Runners start the 44th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. In the background is the landmark Brandenburg Gate.
A voter casts for Germany's general election at a polling station in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls, and this election is also likely to see the farthest right-wing party in 60 years, the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, win seats in parliament.
Martin Schulz, top candidate and chairman of the Social Democratic Party, stands in the election booth when casting his vote in the German parliament election in Wuerselen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Schulz is challenging Chancellor Angela Merkel who is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls.
A woman with a headscarf casts her vote in the German parliament election in Berlin Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls.
Anita Storch in a traditional Sorbian dress casts her vote in the German parliament election in Lehde, eastern Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win a fourth term in office as Germans go to the polls.
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2017 photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel watches as Former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeie and his successor and former German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Sigmar Gabriel receive their notices of dismissal and their documents of appointment by German President Joachim Gauck in Berlin, Germany. Merkel is favored to win a fourth term in Germany's Sept. 24, 2017 election.
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she leads this year's first cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin. Chancellor Merkel will run for her fourth term in the German parliament election on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.
