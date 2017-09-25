Q&A: Why Japan's Prime Minister Abe is calling an election

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Prime Minister Abe announced Monday he will call a snap election for parliament's more powerful lower house for next month. Abe said at a news conference that he will dissolve the chamber on Thursday when it convenes after a three-month summer recess. The election is to be held Oct. 22. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo