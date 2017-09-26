World

First 52 refugees to resettle in US leave Pacific camps

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 10:13 PM

CANBERRA, Australia

A refugee advocate says the first 52 refugees to be accepted for resettlement in the United States under a contentious agreement with Australia have left Pacific island camps where they have languished for years.

Refugee Action Coalition spokesman Ian Rintoul said on Wednesday the first 25 refugees from a male-only camp on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island had flown out of the national capital Port Moresby on Tuesday for the United States via the Philippines and Qatar.

Rintoul says another 27 refugees flew to Port Moresby on Wednesday from a camp in Nauru.

He says their journey will end in Los Angeles via the Philippines, Qatar and Chicago.

U.S. government officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Australian officials declined to comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video