World

Wife of Taiwanese activist detained in China asks for visit

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 2:44 AM

TAIPEI, Taiwan

The wife of a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist put on trial in China for subverting state power is asking for a visit with her husband as relations between Beijing and Taipei remain tense.

Lee Ching-yu's request Tuesday comes amid a standoff over Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's refusal to endorse China's position that Taiwan is Chinese territory to eventually come under Beijing's control.

Lee's husband Lee Ming-che conducted online lectures on Taiwan's democratization and managed a fund for families of political prisoners in China. He was detained in southern China on March 19 and was tried this month.

Lee Ching-yu told reporters China had no right to deprive her of the right to visit her husband. She accused China of denying her husband and family members basic legal guarantees.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video