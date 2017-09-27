Swiss-American mountaineer Norman Dyhrenfurth dead at 99

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2013 file photo Norman Dyhrenfurth is interviewed in Berkeley, Calif. USA. Norman Dyhrenfurth, a Swiss-American mountaineer and filmmaker who led the successful U.S. expedition in 1963 to Mount Everest that put six climbers on the summit and inspired generations of Americans, has died. He was 99. Ditta Vogt, the sister of Dyhrenfurth's long-time partner, Maria Sernetz, said Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017 that he died Sunday in a Salzburg hospital. Jeff Chiu,file AP Photo