World

Police arrest woman under UK secrets act

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 7:13 AM

LONDON

London police say they've arrested a 65-year old woman contracted to work for a government department for violating the Official Secrets Act.

Metropolitan Police said Wednesday that the Counter Terrorism Command made the arrest after acting on intelligence information. The authorities are also searching an address in north London.

The woman was arrested under section 1 of the secrets act, which covers the unlawful disclosure of information.

The police did not identify the department involved. The woman is in custody at a south London police station.

