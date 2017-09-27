Mexico quake damage could surpass $2 billion

Volunteers organize supplies at the Francisco Kino school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for residents evacuated from the large apartment complex in the Tlalpan neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The 7.1 magnitude quake on Sept. 19 left the complex's 500 residents, mostly government employees, without a home after one of the 11 buildings collapsed and the others were damaged. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo