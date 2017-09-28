3-year-old girl becomes Nepal's new living goddess

Nepal’s new living goddess Trishna Shakya, 3, is carried by her father towards a temple palace in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Shakya has become Nepal's new “Kumari,” revered by both Hindus and Buddhists in the Himalayan nation. She was carried in a religious ceremony to a temple palace in the heart of the Nepalese capital where she is to live until just before puberty. Bikram Rai AP Photo