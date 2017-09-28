World

Rome's 5-Star movement mayor cleared of abuse of office

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 7:24 AM

ROME

Rome's embattled mayor has been indicted on a charge of making false statements regarding a City Hall appointment, but prosecutors shelved a more serious charge of abuse of office.

Mayor Virginia Raggi expressed satisfaction Thursday that the more serious charge had been dropped "after months of mud-slinging."

The investigation had been a blow to the reputation of Italy's populist 5-Star Movement and its highest office-holder. The movement's founder, Beppe Grillo, said he was happy that Raggi "was able to demonstrate her innocence."

The investigation involved the appointment of Renato Marra as director of Rome's tourism department. Marra's brother headed city hall's personnel office until he was arrested in a corruption probe last month. Raggi has said that she alone decided the appointment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video