This police dog found a handgun. And, somehow, fired it

A police dog in Alberta, Canada, gave its handlers a shock Thursday night when it somehow triggered a discarded handgun while searching a store parking lot.
No one was hurt in the incident, which took place about 6:30 p.m. in Chestermere, a city just east of Calgary, reports the CBC.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Chestermere had responded to reports of a fight in a grocery store parking lot. During the attack, one of the assailants brandished a handgun but did not fire it. Police were searching the parking lot for the attackers, who had run away, when the K9 found a gun in some trees and brush.
In a press release, the RCMP said the trigger was “activated” by the dog while the gun was being recovered, reports Global News. No one was injured and no civilians were in the area.
The vicitm of the assault suffered minor injuries. Authorities are continuing to search for the two attackers, but said they don’t believe the attack was random.
It’s not the first time something like this has happened. A police dog in Lawrence, Mass., accidentally triggered a handgun while digging in a snowbank in 2013, reported The Associated Press. That dog also escaped injury.
