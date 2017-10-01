2 women plead not guilty in N. Korean scion's assassination

FILE - This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in Narita, Japan. The trial of two women accused of poisoning the estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Malaysia's High Court, nearly eight months after the brazen airport assassination. Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam are suspected of smearing Kim Jong Nam's face with the banned VX nerve agent on Feb. 13 at a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur, killing him within about 20 minutes. The women say they thought they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden-camera show. Shizuo Kambayashi, File AP Photo