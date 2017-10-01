Juana Sortre Vazquez sits on her soaked couch in what remains of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in the San Lorenza neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. "The night of the hurricane I spent the night at a nieces house. I did not come back for the next 9 days because the roads where out. When a made it home I saw that is was all gone. This is a disaster," she said.
Juana Sortre Vazquez sits on her soaked couch in what remains of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in the San Lorenza neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. "The night of the hurricane I spent the night at a nieces house. I did not come back for the next 9 days because the roads where out. When a made it home I saw that is was all gone. This is a disaster," she said. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo
Juana Sortre Vazquez sits on her soaked couch in what remains of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Maria, in the San Lorenza neighborhood of Moravis, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. "The night of the hurricane I spent the night at a nieces house. I did not come back for the next 9 days because the roads where out. When a made it home I saw that is was all gone. This is a disaster," she said. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo

World

AP PHOTOS: Puerto Rico family lost everything to hurricane

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 10:49 PM

SAN LORENZO, Puerto Rico

Several generations of the Sortre family rode out Hurricane Maria in a neighbor's concrete home, listening to ferocious wind flinging wood and other debris against the roof and hoping it wasn't pieces of their own wooden houses.

Their hopes were crushed when they emerged the morning after the storm passed over their village in the Morovis municipality in the mountains of central Puerto Rico.

"When I saw the house I felt immense sadness because I lost everything I had gained with the sacrifices made over the years," said Yadira Sortre.

She said her house, her mother's and those of her siblings were destroyed. "The whole family lost everything," she said.

Since then, she and her neighbors have struggled to get by. The electricity is out and their San Lazaro neighborhood is cut off from the rest of the village of San Lorenzo because a bridge washed away.

Neighbors are helping each other the best they can. People are eating only once a day and drinking a lot of coffee. Some people are sleeping in cars.

Julia Rivera lost part of her house and the school where she normally has a job has been damaged. She said she is thinking about moving off the island.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video