Vanuatu island exodus continues even as volcano stabilizes

This Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 photo provided by GeoHazards Divison, Vanuatu Meteorological and GeoHazards Department, shows an aerial view of the volcanic cone that has formed in Lake Vui near the summit of Ambae Island, Vanuatu. The evacuation of the Vanuatu island was continuing on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 even after scientists said an erupting volcano had stabilized. A makeshift fleet of vessels ranging from large landing craft to tiny water taxis was moving thousands of people from Ambae island to other nearby islands in the Pacific archipelago. GeoHazards Divison, VMGD via AP Brad Scott