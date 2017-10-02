This Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 photo provided by GeoHazards Divison, Vanuatu Meteorological and GeoHazards Department, shows an aerial view of the volcanic cone that has formed in Lake Vui near the summit of Ambae Island, Vanuatu. The evacuation of the Vanuatu island was continuing on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 even after scientists said an erupting volcano had stabilized. A makeshift fleet of vessels ranging from large landing craft to tiny water taxis was moving thousands of people from Ambae island to other nearby islands in the Pacific archipelago.
World

Vanuatu island exodus continues even as volcano stabilizes

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 1:46 AM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

The evacuation of a Vanuatu island was continuing on Monday even after scientists said an erupting volcano had stabilized.

A makeshift fleet of vessels ranging from tiny water taxis to large landing craft was moving thousands of people from Ambae island to nearby islands in the Pacific archipelago.

Vanuatu officials last week ordered the complete evacuation of Ambae's 11,000 residents, fearing the Manaro volcano might blow in a major eruption.

New Zealand volcanologist Brad Scott says the volcano has stabilized over the last few days. He says lava is continuing to erupt from Manaro but is no longer interacting with water as it was in the volcano's earlier and more explosive stage.

Government spokesman Hilaire Bule says officials would have to lift the evacuation order to reverse the exodus.

