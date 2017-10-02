In this photo released by the state-run Oman News Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, center, arrives in Muscat, Oman, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Zarif is visiting Oman on Monday as part of a daylong trip to speak to officials there about the wars in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, as well as other issues.
In this photo released by the state-run Oman News Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, center, arrives in Muscat, Oman, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Zarif is visiting Oman on Monday as part of a daylong trip to speak to officials there about the wars in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, as well as other issues. Oman News Agency via AP)
In this photo released by the state-run Oman News Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, center, arrives in Muscat, Oman, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Zarif is visiting Oman on Monday as part of a daylong trip to speak to officials there about the wars in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, as well as other issues. Oman News Agency via AP)

World

Iranian foreign minister arrives in Oman for talks

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 6:26 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Iran's foreign minister has arrived in Oman for a daylong visit with officials in the sultanate, which has served as a crucial link between Iran and the U.S. in the past.

The state-run Oman News Agency reported on Monday that Mohammad Javad Zarif was met by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, the minister responsible for foreign affairs, on his arrival in Muscat.

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported that Zarif will speak with Omani officials about the wars in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, and other issues.

Zarif is due to travel to Qatar on Tuesday. His visit to the peninsular nation comes as four Arab nations are boycotting Qatar over its alleged support for extremists and what they say are Qatar's overly warm ties to Iran.

Qatar denies supporting extremists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video