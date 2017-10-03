Kurdish officials: Iraqi ex-President Jalal Talabani dies

FILE - In this Aug 2, 2006 file photo, Iraq's President Jalal Talabani pauses after announcing new security plans in Baghdad, Iraq. Talabani, a lifelong fighter for Iraq’s Kurds who rose to become the country’s president, presenting himself as a unifying father figure to temper the potentially explosive hatreds among Kurds, Shiites and Sunnis has died in a Berlin hospital at the age of 83.
Khalid Mohammed, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this June. 27, 2009 file photo, Iraq's Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, left, and President Jalal Talabani, right, react, at a ceremony marking the death of Mohammed Baqir al-Hakim in Baghdad, Iraq.
Hadi Mizban, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2011 file photo, then Iraqi President Jalal Talabani speaks during the 66th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters.
Mary Altaffer, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 1, 2009 file photo, then Kurdish president Massud Barzani, right, and then Iraqi President Jalal Talabani open a ceremonial valve during an event to celebrate the start of oil exports from the autonomous region of Kurdistan, in the northern Kurdish city of Irbil, Iraq.
Safin Hamed, Pool, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this July 5, 2010 file photo, then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, meets with then Iraqi President Jalal, Talabani, right, in Baghdad, Iraq.
Hadi Mizban, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2011 file photo, Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, receives his Iraqi counterpart Jalal Talabani, center, upon his arrival at al-Shaab presidential palace in Damascus, Syria.
Bassem Tellawi, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2010 file photo, then Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, left, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, second left, and then Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, talk during a group picture with Arab leaders in Sirte, Libya.
Amr Nabil, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 22, 2003 file photo, retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Jay Garner raises arms with then Patriotic Union of Kurdistan leader Jalal Talabani, left, and then Kurdistan Democratic Party leader Massoud Barzani in Dokan, northern Iraq.
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 12, 2005 file photo, then Iraqi President Jalal Talibani, left, and tehn U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld talk at a press availability in Baghdad, Iraq.
Gerald Herbert, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2008 file photo, then U.S. President George W. Bush, right, walks with Iraqi President Jalal Talabani in Baghdad, Iraq.
Evan Vucci, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2009 file photo, then Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, center, salutes unidentified war veterans at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier under the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, during his first state visit to France.
Christophe Ena, Pool
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 6, 2005 file photo, Kurdish youngsters celebrate the election of then Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, in downtown Sulaimaniyah, Iraq.
Sasa Kralj, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this July 23, 2005, file photo, Iraqi President Jalal Talabani peers from behind the Iraqi flag during a press briefing with US Ambassador to Iraq Zalmay Khalilzadat Talabani's residence in Baghdad, Iraq.
Liu Jin, Pool, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2009 file photo, then Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, center, reviews French troops at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Paris,France.
Christophe Ena, pool
AP Photo
