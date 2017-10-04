World

Scooter on fire near Jordanian office in Paris; no one hurt

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 4:57 AM

PARIS

A scooter caught fire, setting off a small explosion outside the office of Jordan's military attache in Paris, local police and Jordan's Foreign Ministry said.

The fire caused minor damage, but no injuries.

Police are investigating whether the fire was accidental.

A police official told The Associated Press that the scooter caught fire Wednesday morning and caused a small explosion. The fire caused damage to a diplomatic vehicle and was extinguished.

At the scene, a few police officers guarded the area. Traffic was functioning normally on the leafy, elegant Avenue Foch, one of the most prestigious streets in the French capital.

The Jordanian embassy and the office of the military attache are in separate areas of Paris.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video