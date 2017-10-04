The Latest: Syrian troops advance on IS stronghold

FILE -- This undated file photo, shows Abu Mohammed al-Golani, second right, then leader of Fatah al-Sham Front, in pictures posted by the group, discussing battlefield details with field commanders over a map, in Aleppo, Syria. Russia's military announced Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, that it carried out airstrikes in Syria this week that critically wounded al-Golani, the leader of the al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committee and killed 12 other militant commanders. Writing in Arabic banner reads, "Sheik Abu Mohammed al-Golani inspects military development and discusses them with military commanders as part of the battle for lifting the siege off Aleppo." Militant UGC via AP, file)