Neighbors thought he raised an ISIS flag. He just pledged allegiance to Jack Daniel’s

A man in Switzerland jokingly hung a Jack Daniel’s flag in front of his house, only to have his concerned neighbors ask if he was pledging allegiance to the Islamic State.
The man, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Sun that “I hung it up because I found it funny.”
Yet while he found humor in the situation, his neighbors weren’t laughing.
Worried about what the black-and-white flag meant, they sent their neighbor a letter asking about the “black flag of death.”
“Should we be afraid of you? First the Italian flag and now the black flag of death. Are you an IS sympathiser?” the letter allegedly found in the man’s mailbox asked, according to The Local.
Granted, there are a few similarities between the flag of ISIS, a global terrorist organization based in the Middle East, and the logo for Jack Daniel’s, a whiskey responsible for a lot of questionable decisions. Both have black backgrounds and white lettering.
Here’s a Jack Daniel’s-themed flag.
Swiss Man who flew a Jack Daniels flag accused of being a terrorist after neighbours mistake it for ISIS flag https://t.co/CWKlbrBz1N— ConservativeChitChat (@ConservativeCCh) October 3, 2017
And here’s a tweet that displays the ISIS flag.
YJŞ fighters & I with a captured ISIS flag after the liberation of Shengal. (also, a cameo appearance by @joerogan) pic.twitter.com/jm6ZbkjkEd— Joey L. (@joeyldotcom) September 8, 2017
Still, the unnamed man told the Sun he was “completely flabbergasted” after reading the letter. He asked his neighbors who wrote him the message, he said, but so far no one has come forward and admitted they did it.
According to The Register, the man plans to sue whoever sent him the letter for libel.
“When it is wrongly told that we are supporters of ISIS, it is defamation,” said the man, who plans to keep flying his Jack Daniel’s flag proudly, according to The Register.
In the past, other people have been accused of supporting ISIS after hoisting black-and-white flags.
CNN, for example, accidentally labeled a flag of dildos at a London gay pride parade as an ISIS flag in 2015, according to The Huffington Post.
“ISIS FLAG SPOTTED AT GAY PRIDE PARADE,” read CNN’s banner.
