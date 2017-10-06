The Latest: Nobel Peace Prize 'sends message' to nuke powers

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017 file photo activists of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

ICAN) protest against the conflict between North Korea and the USA with masks of the North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, left, and the US president Donald Trump, right, in front of the US embassy in Berlin, Germany. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons wins the Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian Nobel Committee honored the Geneva-based group "for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons."