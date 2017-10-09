At party meeting, Kim Jong Un's sister gets promotion

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2014, file photo, an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong is shown on a screen broadcasting a TV news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. Kim Jong Un has promoted his younger sister to a new post within North Korea's ruling party. The promotion of Kim Yo Jong came at a meeting of the party as North Korea marked the 20th anniversary of the late Kim Jong Il's acceptance of the title of general secretary of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea. The letters read: "Kim Jong Un's sister." Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo