World

German conservative parties say they agree on migrant limit

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 3:24 AM

BERLIN

Germany's conservative parties say they have agreed on a law limiting the number of migrants allowed to enter the country every year.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's party and its sister party, the Christian Social Union, say they want to limit the annual number of migrants to 200,000. However, Andreas Scheuer, the CSU's general secretary, said Monday the number can be increased or lowered by parliament in reaction to future refugee crises.

The migrant issue had been one of the biggest stumbling blocks between the two parties as they head into coalition talks with the pro-business FDP and the Greens to form a new government following last month's election.

Germany took in more than 1 million migrants between 2015 and 2016 but the numbers have drastically gone down since then.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake 2:02

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake
Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

Watch as 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

View More Video